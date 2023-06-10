Kris Jenner's New Look Stirred Up Some Ruthless Comments From Fans

The Kardashian family — who has undergone a stunning transformation over the years — has been very open about many aspects of their lives. Kris Jenner and her daughters have shared some very personal things with their reality TV fans, including divorces, births, businesses, marriages, and so much more. However, one thing that fans have always been curious about is the family's plastic surgery procedures. In 2023, Jenner fell under heavy criticism for her appearance after rumors of more plastic surgery surfaced. For her part, the Kardashian "momager" has admitted to having several cosmetic treatments throughout her lifetime, starting with a breast augmentation decades ago. However, she didn't stop there.

"Botox and fillers and laser [treatments] and things like that. I had a boob job in the '80s after four kids because gravity took over," Jenner said of her plastic surgery history during an appearance on "Good Work" in 2015. Jenner went on to explain that decades later she had a breast lift and her implants replaced with smaller ones. However, one thing that she claims she's never touched is her nose. "I get a lot of people saying I got my nose done ... never had my nose done," she noted at the time. "I have the same nose I was born with," she stated (via Life & Style).

Sadly, Jenner's 2023 appearance has sparked some harsh comments from fans.