What The Cast Of To All The Boys Is Doing Today

"To All The Boys I've Loved Before" is one of Netflix's most-watched original films of all time — and if you've seen it, it's really no surprise as to why this adorable love story has been so successful. The movie, based on the book by Jenny Han under the same name, has since spawned two film sequels that fans have loved returning to again and again on their small screens even long after the final film made its debut on the streaming service in 2021.

The franchise has launched the acting careers of multiple young actors and has even continued to tell the story of the Covey family with its 2023 spin-off series "XO, Kitty," which takes place a few years after the final film. Now that actress Anna Cathcart, who plays Kitty, has seen her character's storyline stretch over the last five years, "it's so mind-blowing to me that little me in grade 8 was like, 'Oh this is such a cute movie! Let's audition!'" She shared during an interview with Cosmopolitan.

After it was revealed in an episode of "XO, Kitty” that Lara Jean Song Covey and Peter Kavinsky are still going strong to this day, we had to find out what the rest of the cast of the film franchise is up to now.