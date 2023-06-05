Taylor Swift's Controversial Fling With Matty Healy Is Reportedly Over

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy first met back in 2014 when she attended a 1975 concert in Los Angeles. "We exchanged numbers. Let's see what happens," he told the Australian radio show "Shazam Top 20" of the meeting (via E! News.) "I mean, bloody hell, what am I going to do? Go out with Taylor Swift? She's a sensation; I wouldn't say no!"

It seems the two kept in touch, and in 2022, they collaborated on a song for Swift's album "Midnights," per Glamour. However, the song didn't make the album's final cut. The pair reportedly romantically reconnected through FaceTime after her split with Joe Alwyn. At the time, sources told The Sun that Swift and Healy had been talking a lot and were thrilled to see each other in person. Of course, not all fans were thrilled with Swift's relationship with Healy, as he has made controversial comments and has been criticized for racist and sexist behavior in the past, according to Insider.

Meanwhile, it seems that this is one celebrity pairing that fans won't be seeing much more of. Barring another reunion between Swift and Healy, some fans think that the fling was simply a rebound for Swift following her long-term relationship with Alwyn. Although Swift is busy performing her Eras Tour around the country, fans will certainly be looking for signs that she may have found a new beau in the future.