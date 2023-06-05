Taylor Swift's Controversial Fling With Matty Healy Is Reportedly Over
Taylor Swift's rumored romance with The 1975 singer Matty Healy is over, reports TMZ. The couple first sparked dating speculation in early May when they were seen out in public together on several occasions following Swift's split with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years. "She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved," a source told People of the split with Healy.
During the pair's short-lived romance, Healy was seen at all three of Swift's concerts in Nashville. The pair was also spotted hanging out with friends and even heading to the recording studio together. From there, Healy was seen with Swift's father when she performed in Philadelphia, and even visited the singer's New York City townhouse. One insider told Entertainment Tonight that the pair decided to call it quits due in part to their very busy schedules. "Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other," the source dished. "Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy first met in 2014
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy first met back in 2014 when she attended a 1975 concert in Los Angeles. "We exchanged numbers. Let's see what happens," he told the Australian radio show "Shazam Top 20" of the meeting (via E! News.) "I mean, bloody hell, what am I going to do? Go out with Taylor Swift? She's a sensation; I wouldn't say no!"
It seems the two kept in touch, and in 2022, they collaborated on a song for Swift's album "Midnights," per Glamour. However, the song didn't make the album's final cut. The pair reportedly romantically reconnected through FaceTime after her split with Joe Alwyn. At the time, sources told The Sun that Swift and Healy had been talking a lot and were thrilled to see each other in person. Of course, not all fans were thrilled with Swift's relationship with Healy, as he has made controversial comments and has been criticized for racist and sexist behavior in the past, according to Insider.
Meanwhile, it seems that this is one celebrity pairing that fans won't be seeing much more of. Barring another reunion between Swift and Healy, some fans think that the fling was simply a rebound for Swift following her long-term relationship with Alwyn. Although Swift is busy performing her Eras Tour around the country, fans will certainly be looking for signs that she may have found a new beau in the future.