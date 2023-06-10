Paul Mescal Is Embarrassed By His 'Undignified' First Meeting With Nicole Kidman

Whether you view your favorite stars on television or grace the screen yourself, encountering an actor you look up to can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. For Paul Mescal, though, meeting one of his Hollywood idols wasn't a dream come true but a nightmare. The Irish actor had taken a break from television and film to play Stanley Kowalski in "A Streetcar Named Desire," in London.

As Mescal revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" he had no idea that Nicole Kidman would be in attendance for one of the performances. Mid-change in a dressing room with his castmates, the actor heard a knock at the door. Wrongly assuming it was the manager or another crew member, Mescal swung it open only to reveal none other than Kidman herself standing there.

The shocked star recalled, "It's Nicole Kidman, and I'm standing there in, like, sweaty underwear." He couldn't very well pull up his pants as "there's something incredibly undignified about the act." So, Mescal briefly embraced the living legend in his half-dressed state before she went to find her seat, and then shut the door in disbelief, admitting, "'You just turn to each other like, 'What the hell just happened?'"