How Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Manage Work-Life Balance

Kelly Ripa is a talk show royalty. Since 2001, she's greeted America first thing in the morning with humor and news. She's been a constant face on the show through the many co-host transitions. This season, she's gained one whom she's already close with.

Ripa's new co-host is her husband of 27 years, actor Mark Consuelos. The two met back in 1995 on the set of "All My Children." They immediately had a connection. So much so that Ripa said she immediately saw her future with him. "When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes] — like I saw it," she said, as per "Radio Andy." "And I don't believe in any of that, and now I do because of that moment." The two quickly started dating and eloped in 1996. Since then, they've acted, started a production company, and starred in a soap opera together. As of April 2023, they added co-hosting to the roster.

The decision was finalized after former co-host, actor Ryan Seacrest, announced he was leaving. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Seacrest loved working with Ripa but was "burnt out." Consuelos enthusiastically agreed to take his place. But how do the two plan on balancing work and life? Here's what we know.