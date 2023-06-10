You Can Encourage Healthier Skin By Massaging These Facial Areas

You spend a lot of time and money trying to keep your face looking radiant and to limit the signs of aging. However, did you realize you have the tools for glowing and healthy-looking skin right at your fingertips? Literally!

Like acupuncture, acupressure is an ancient form of Chinese medicine where you use your fingers to apply pressure to specific areas of your face to help stimulate blood flow, release the lymphatic system, and reduce stress. In addition to helping to give you glowing and radiant skin, acupressure can help with fever and chills, physical pain, stress, and congestion, according to Healthline. Sure, you could head to a licensed massage therapist or acupuncturist to get the benefits of this form of massage, but you can also do it from the comfort of your own home with a bit of know-how.

Give your skin a renewed glow by learning a few acupressure points to help reduce puffiness, stimulate circulation, reduce blemishes, and give your skin renewed life. Explore the proper form and technique for this type of massage to incorporate it into your daily routine.