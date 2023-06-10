Embrace The 'Tomato Girl' Trend For European Vacation Vibes All Summer

A trend as delicious as it sounds, "tomato girl" summer is upon us. If you're wondering what on earth a tomato girl is, it's a trend based on a specific archetype of a girl that is ironically very much against trends. A tomato girl is quintessentially European, and the main aesthetic of the trend has been around for a while — think the cutesy fruit print tops and matching sets that have been popping up on your feed, or the lazy Italian summer vibes of "Call Me By Your Name." In essence, the European summer aesthetic is as laid-back as the tomato girl herself.

Still confused? @bemusedbeanie made a viral video in which she categorized tomato girls as having terracotta brown nails, wearing vintage gold jewelry, donning frilly blouses, and owning lots of brick red shoes.

If you're looking for a new aesthetic this summer, the tomato girl trend could be for you, whether you're vacationing in Europe or not. Here's all you need to know on how to achieve it.