Embrace The 'Tomato Girl' Trend For European Vacation Vibes All Summer
A trend as delicious as it sounds, "tomato girl" summer is upon us. If you're wondering what on earth a tomato girl is, it's a trend based on a specific archetype of a girl that is ironically very much against trends. A tomato girl is quintessentially European, and the main aesthetic of the trend has been around for a while — think the cutesy fruit print tops and matching sets that have been popping up on your feed, or the lazy Italian summer vibes of "Call Me By Your Name." In essence, the European summer aesthetic is as laid-back as the tomato girl herself.
Still confused? @bemusedbeanie made a viral video in which she categorized tomato girls as having terracotta brown nails, wearing vintage gold jewelry, donning frilly blouses, and owning lots of brick red shoes.
If you're looking for a new aesthetic this summer, the tomato girl trend could be for you, whether you're vacationing in Europe or not. Here's all you need to know on how to achieve it.
The color palette is limited, making it easy to follow
The tomato girl color palette consists of white, light yellow, tomato red, muted leafy green, and brown or gold for accessories. It's actually very easy to create a summer capsule wardrobe based on the tomato girl aesthetic due to the basic color palette and the main clothing items worn.
For example, a linen dress paired with sandals and cinched with a brown belt is an instant tomato girl outfit (bonus points if your red tote bag is made from wicker). If you don't suit bright white, a pale yellow shirt thrown over a white tank top and linen shorts is another classic, particularly if you have a green bag to finish the look. Accessorize only with a simple gold necklace (preferably passed down from a relative) or some gold stud earrings. A tomato girl is relaxed yet refined — she never looks over the top but her outfits are always carefully chosen, which is why dresses are a popular choice of outfit. Using the tomato girl summer staple pieces as your guide, you can look on point all summer long.
Your hair should also look casual, so no elaborate updos or intricate plaits — hair left natural, thrown up in a loose bun, or braided messily are key styles.
The trend is whimsical and fresh
As well as clothes and hairstyles, a tomato girl has specific interests. She is inspired by vintage aesthetics, so you'll never catch her watching a modern movie or reading a new book release. She prefers weathered paperbacks and retro songs crackling through the radio instead of through the aux cord. In a nutshell, model @mexicanfaerie's Instagram feed is the perfect example of a tomato girl aesthetic — minimalist, elegant, and dreamy. The vibe is important to being a tomato girl, so romanticizing is absolutely accepted.
True to its name, the tomato girl trend also means you should also indulge in plenty of tomatoes, alongside other red fruits like strawberries and raspberries. All meals should be accompanied by rustic bread, olive oil, and other Italian delicacies.
Of course, as with any aesthetic, you should never change up your whole wardrobe to fit a style. Still, there's no denying that the dreamy romanticism of the tomato girl aesthetic has a certain appeal. We recommend taking what you like best from the tomato girl trend and incorporating it into your own life for true carefree vibes this summer.