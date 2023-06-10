Are The Houses On HGTV's 100 Day Dream Home Actually Finished In 100 Days?

Anyone who's a fan of HGTV knows they have a variety of home improvement shows to choose from. From "Renovation 911" to "100 Day Dream Home," the renowned network knows how to create TV series that intrigue their target audience based on overhauling homes and décor into something great.

In terms of "100 Day Dream Home," HGTV viewers are able to watch realtor Mika Kleinschmidt and her developer husband Brian go to great lengths to create the perfect home for buyers in "100 days or less." Filmed in Florida, and currently in it's fourth season, viewers are still following along as the husband and wife duo continue sharing the journey to build homes that their clients love — including potential delays.

As exciting as it is to see their visions come to life, some viewers have had two obvious questions come to mind — are the homes actually being built in 100 days, and are they safe? These questions matter because, unfortunately, some home renovations have ended in tragedy, while some stars of different series have been sued after a renovation was completed. One viewer even tweeted that she doesn't think the homes are safe and suitable for Florida.