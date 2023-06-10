Kourtney Kardashian's IVF Journey With Travis Barker Is 'Officially' Over

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been pretty transparent with their journey to conceive. As a member of the reality star Kardashian-Jenner family, it only makes sense. Nonstop public displays of affection over the years give outsiders a glimpse into the timeline of Kardashian and Barker's relationship, so it was pretty much a given the two famous faces would be open to the idea of welcoming a child together after falling in love. While they both share three children with exes from previous relationships, Barker and Kardashian welcoming a child together would only solidify their blended family bond. "The Kardashians" Season 1 captured Kardashian and Barker's journey into conception via in-vitro fertilization (IVF) with clips from the trailer showing the Lemme founder gushing about her plans to "have a baby" with her then-fiance.

After tying the knot in May 2022, Kardashian admitted to WSJ Magazine that she and Barker decided to take a little break from IVF to focus on the lavish wedding they hosted in Portofino, Italy. Barker also experienced a health scare when he was hospitalized for pancreatitis in June 2022 which put another pause on their baby-making plans. Sources for the famous couple told Entertainment Tonight that welcoming a child was "still an ongoing conversation," at the time, but Travis' health was a "top priority." By October 2022, Kardashian admitted on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast that she only went through with IVF after feeling "pushed" because of her age.