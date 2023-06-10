Can A Filler Really Give You Smoother Skin?

There is no such thing as perfect skin. From the occasional breakout to discoloration and scarring, everyone has some type of "imperfection" on their skin. Thanks to innovation in the world of skincare, however, people can embark on the quest to getting the best skin of their life. Recently, people have begun to use retinoid serums for achieving youthful skin. Whether it's tretinoin prescribed by a dermatologist, or over the counter retinol, vitamin A is a very potent ingredient.

Like anything good in life, however, retinoids require a waiting period to see results. Anything from fading discoloration, to smoothing over large pores, takes a minimum of six weeks for any results to be visible. Although any overnight skincare claim is always a red flag, you may be able to see quicker results with the use of filler.

Known to plump up the skin to remove fine lines and wrinkles and add volume to the face, dermal fillers may be able to give you the smoother skin you desire.