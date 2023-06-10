Can A Filler Really Give You Smoother Skin?
There is no such thing as perfect skin. From the occasional breakout to discoloration and scarring, everyone has some type of "imperfection" on their skin. Thanks to innovation in the world of skincare, however, people can embark on the quest to getting the best skin of their life. Recently, people have begun to use retinoid serums for achieving youthful skin. Whether it's tretinoin prescribed by a dermatologist, or over the counter retinol, vitamin A is a very potent ingredient.
Like anything good in life, however, retinoids require a waiting period to see results. Anything from fading discoloration, to smoothing over large pores, takes a minimum of six weeks for any results to be visible. Although any overnight skincare claim is always a red flag, you may be able to see quicker results with the use of filler.
Known to plump up the skin to remove fine lines and wrinkles and add volume to the face, dermal fillers may be able to give you the smoother skin you desire.
Can filler give you smoother skin?
Typically made with hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, or Poly-L-lactic acid, fillers work to get rid of scarring, smooth out wrinkles, and add volume to the lips, cheeks, chin, jawline, and other parts of the face. The injectables are temporary, and work to reduce signs of aging or imperfections on the skin.
While the main purpose of fillers is to plump up the skin, they also have the ability to give your skin a smoother texture. This is typically done with hyaluronic acid dermal fillers: A humectant, hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring substance that draws moisture into the skin. It's also known to smooth out the texture of the skin, making HA dermal fillers a great option for people who are looking to get rid of scarring, or simply have a more youthful appearance.
Juvederm, a popular hyaluronic acid filler, is known to give the skin an even complexion. Since hyaluronic acid is naturally found in the body, the fillers simply appear as if your skin has been revitalized. Newer on the market, Skinvive fillers (which are made by Juvederm) have a thinner consistency than other dermal fillers. Instead of simply adding volume to a specific area, the cheek filler focuses more on drawing moisture into the skin.
What to know before getting dermal fillers
If you simply want a brighter, smoother appearance, without the risk of too much volume in the cheeks, then the new Skinvive fillers are probably for you. The thin, watery consistency of Skinvive works to smooth out fine lines, wrinkles, and textures without plumping up the skin too much. Similarly to other dermal fillers, getting hyaluronic acid injectables definitely come with their fair share of risks.
Knowing the potential side effects before getting hyaluronic acid fillers can help you to assess whether or not they're right for you. Although a dermatologist should warn you of this beforehand, it's important to discontinue the use of retinoids before getting fillers. After the injections, there's a risk of scarring, bruising, pain, swelling, and rashes.
The price of dermal fillers are dependent on where you live and which dermatologist you visit. How much you'll pay hinges on the cost of the syringe, which typically starts at about $500. Since the efficacy of the filler will fade with time, they require touch-ups. Each filler is different, but hyaluronic acid injections can last anywhere from six to 24 months.