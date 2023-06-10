Is It Safe To Use Lip Gloss On Your Eyes?

Using makeup products interchangeably seems to be a trend. At least TikTok thinks so. From white eyeliner being used for contouring the face to lip liner being applied to the eyes, the world of cosmetics is blending.

If you've seen the wet eyeshadow look or the glossy eye makeup trend on the internet, you might be wondering if you can get on the bandwagon with those touting the many benefits of turning your favorite lip gloss into an eye makeup tool. The basic premise is that you can achieve a crease-free glossy eye look by applying lip gloss onto your eyelids — after you've gone through the usual steps of eyeshadow and mascara — to create a wet and glistening look. Before you reach for the lip gloss in your purse though, you might want to hear what some cosmetic scientists and ophthalmologists have to say about this beauty hack.

As ophthalmologist Dr. Patrick Harkins told Fox News, "Anytime someone talks about putting any product that's not specifically made for the eyes or the eyelid near the eye, you're asking for trouble because the eyes and the eyelid are very sensitive parts of the body." Apart from the fear of possible ingredients that might cause irritation in your eyes, you will also be exposing your eye area to bacteria or germs commonly found in or near your mouth.