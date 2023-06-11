What Only True Fans Know About Hallmark Star Victor Webster

Born in Alberta, Canada, Victor Webster grew up far from Hollywood. To begin his career, Webster worked as a construction worker, shoe salesman, and waiter. From a young age, Webster developed a strong work ethic which clearly served him down the line. His first foot into entertainment came early on when the picture-perfect-looking young Webster took his first audition as a fashion model. To no surprise, Webster quickly gained success, working for some of the most coveted brands in the industry. Some of his past employers include Calvin Klein, Armani, Versace, and Valentino.

However, Webster began to break away from modeling, working as a stockbroker for a period. But, it was only a matter of time before he ended up behind the camera once again. Appearing on "Sunset Beach" and "Days of Our Lives," Hallmark star Victor Webster had a surprising soap opera start.

After his appearance on these infamous soap operas, Webster's acting career began picking up speed, landing him a lead role on the sci-fi TV show, "Mutant X." However, in an interview with the "Hallmark Happenings Podcast," Webster revealed that he pivoted to the Hallmark Channel, "Because I was doing action stuff and violence and sci-fi and playing dark characters, and I really wanted to play like a good, wholesome person that anybody could watch." If there's anywhere to go for wholesome content, it's Hallmark. Their Christmas movies are so heartwarming they could be beneficial for your mental health.