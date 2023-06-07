What To Know About The Recent Trader Joe's Candle Recall

Trader Joe's is beloved by customers, with many of its foods having a cult-like following. However, the budget-friendly market sells more than groceries. They have skincare products, household supplies, and, even scented candles.

In April, Trader Joe's released their Tomato Leaf Scented Candle just in time for the spring season. Made with soy wax, coconut, and beeswax, the two-wick candle claimed to have a 40-hour burn time. The candle came with a budget-friendly $9.99 price tag.

In early June, Trader Joe's announced a recall of the candle, citing that the glass jar was overheating and breaking while the candle was in use. If you purchased the Trader Joe's Tomato Leaf Scented Candle, Trader Joe's advises you to stop using it to prevent accidents or injuries. You can either dispose of the product safely or return the candle to your local store to receive a refund. If needed, you can also contact the company.