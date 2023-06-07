5 Relationship Confessions From Prince Harry's Court Testimony That Broke Our Hearts
It's no secret that Prince Harry has had his fair share of struggles with the media. Yet, the Duke of Sussex's appearance at the High Court has shed some new light on just how difficult his struggles have been. Harry's civil lawsuit is against British tabloid publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for using unlawful means of gathering information. On June 7, the duke appeared in court for a second day to testify, arguing that for the newspapers, nothing is, in his words "off limits," per Express.
In the wake of the New York paparazzi car chase that Harry and Meghan Markle say was "near-fatal," it's safe to say that the duke's negative feelings toward the press are even more heightened than before. Yet, more has come out of this trial than just further confirmation of Harry's ongoing feud with the media. Harry's time testifying has unearthed some sad truths about Harry's relationships and how they have been affected by the press' relentless involvement in his life. Here are five new confessions Harry made about the media's constant intrusions in his love life that have us seeing his pain in a new light.
1. Harry believes the tabloids had a 'twisted objective' to keep him single
During his first day testifying, Prince Harry spoke about the press' "twisted objective" to destroy all of his relationships over the course of his life. Harry has always strived to be a good partner, but in his words, "every woman has her limit" when it comes to dealing with the media, per Express. "Unfortunately, [my past girlfriends were] not just in a relationship with me but with the entire tabloid press as the third party," Harry explained.
His confessions went further, revealing that the press had a lot to do with what really happened between Harry and ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. He explained that they were "never on our own," constantly accompanied by the "prying eyes of the tabloids." He went on to say, "Ultimately, these factors led [Chelsy] to make the decision that a royal life was not for her, which was incredibly upsetting for me at the time," adding, "I always felt as if the tabloids wanted me to be single, as I was much more interesting to them and sold more newspapers."
Harry later added, "Whenever I got into a relationship, they were very keen to report the details but would then, very quickly, seek to try and break it up by putting as much strain on it and creating as much distrust as humanly possible ... This twisted objective is still pursued to this day even though I'm now married."
2. The press has destroyed past relationships
On Wednesday, the trial delved deeper into the press' involvement in Prince Harry's relationship with Chelsy Davy. A 2009 article from The People tabloid titled "Chelsy's New Fella" was brought up, and it accused the duke of "bombarding" Davy to rekindle their romance after their breakup, claiming that Davy's "close friend" confirmed this. Harry took issue with this, saying, "I would not have told anyone if I was calling Chelsy regularly, and given the way Chelsy has also been guarded with who she tells information to, I have no idea who the 'close pal' could be that the Defendant's journalists are attributing some of the information to," suggesting that it was fabricated to stir up trouble, per CBS. He added that "a lot of these quotes were attributed to friends ... But by this point, Chelsy and I were not sharing anything with anyone" (via New York Times).
Harry also said, "At no point did I have a girlfriend or a relationship with anyone without the tabloids getting involved and ultimately trying to ruin it using whatever unlawful means at their disposal," adding that for anyone he'd dated, the "whole person's family, and often their friends, would be dragged into the chaos and find themselves the subject of unlawful activity on the part of MGN" (via Express). He confessed that one of his ex's parents asked her if their relationship was "really worth all the aggravation," which ended their relationship.
3. Harry suspects the press orchestrated robbing him to leak his personal conversations
While the press' irresponsible reporting clearly did plenty of damage all on its own, Prince Harry also believes that they went much further than just that to interfere with his life and create more content to publish and ultimately destroy his romantic relationships. On Wednesday, MGN's lawyer, Andrew Green, brought up an article that was published in the Mirror tabloid in 2008. The article was titled, "Harry fear as mobile is swiped" and was published the day after his phone was stolen.
"I remember this incident so clearly; I was pickpocketed. I suspected I was targeted, nothing about it felt opportunistic. It felt so smooth, so calculated and so clever," Harry claimed in a written statement, per CBS. "My first worry when I realized it was gone [was] that very private and personal text messages were going to be splashed across the newspapers. I knew it was likely the British press, including the Defendant, would know where I was, as they always did," he explained, adding, "I could never relax." Harry also claimed that he had been "stalked" by the paparazzi his whole life (via New York Times). He added that he often had no idea where he'd run into them or where they'd be hiding. "The surveillance I was under was quite disturbing," Harry said.
4. Harry believes the press hacked his phone to stir up relationship drama
While the alleged robbery is more than enough to take issue with, much of the trial is based on Prince Harry's belief that Britain's Mirror Group Newspapers hacked into his phone. During the trial, a 2006 article titled "Chel Shocked" was referenced. This article reported that Harry's girlfriend at the time, Chelsy Davy, had called the duke numerous times as a result of a fight they were having about a night he'd gone to a strip club. Per CBS, Harry explained that "the detail about the timing and length of the calls is so specific," yet he argues that as his memory serves him, Chelsy wasn't angry at all, as they'd claimed.
Harry noted that MGN had records of having paid private investigators on two occasions around this time. "Given the private details in the article, and the very specific details about my phone activity, I find these payments particularly suspicious," he explained. "It seems likely to me that the Defendant's journalists had access to one of our phone records and put two and two together to make a story."
Harry later claimed, "I believe that phone hacking was at an industrial scale across at least three of the papers at the time and that was beyond a doubt." Consequently, he added that he would "feel some injustice" if this "wasn't accepted" as truth by the court (via New York Times).
5. Dating and breaking up publicly has had a profound effect on Prince Harry and his exes
Prince Harry has seen just how much of a toll the media can take on those around him. The defense's lawyer brought up a date Harry had gone on with TV host Caroline Flack. Harry replied, "This evening was strictly between myself and Caroline, who is no longer with us" (via New York Times). This is particularly notable, since Flack died by suicide in February 2020, which, in her family's opinion, was a result of the effect the media attention had on her mental health.
While a single date presented plenty of tabloid fodder, his breakups did even more so. Prince Harry recalled headlines that seemed to be happy about his painful breakup with Chelsy Davy and how this was difficult to see. "It was hurtful, to say the least, that such a private moment was turned into a bit of a laugh," Harry recalled. He called the joy had by the media over the ending of his relationship "a little bit mean." All in all, Harry's confessions illustrate just how difficult his life in the public eye really is and how it has resulted in situations that would be, in his own words, "horrible for anyone."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).