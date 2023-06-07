5 Relationship Confessions From Prince Harry's Court Testimony That Broke Our Hearts

During his first day testifying, Prince Harry spoke about the press' "twisted objective" to destroy all of his relationships over the course of his life. Harry has always strived to be a good partner, but in his words, "every woman has her limit" when it comes to dealing with the media, per Express. "Unfortunately, [my past girlfriends were] not just in a relationship with me but with the entire tabloid press as the third party," Harry explained.

His confessions went further, revealing that the press had a lot to do with what really happened between Harry and ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. He explained that they were "never on our own," constantly accompanied by the "prying eyes of the tabloids." He went on to say, "Ultimately, these factors led [Chelsy] to make the decision that a royal life was not for her, which was incredibly upsetting for me at the time," adding, "I always felt as if the tabloids wanted me to be single, as I was much more interesting to them and sold more newspapers."

Harry later added, "Whenever I got into a relationship, they were very keen to report the details but would then, very quickly, seek to try and break it up by putting as much strain on it and creating as much distrust as humanly possible ... This twisted objective is still pursued to this day even though I'm now married."