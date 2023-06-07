What Is Trooping The Colour?

Birthdays are a cause for celebration, and that goes double if you're monarch of the U.K. During her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth celebrated her birthday twice: once in April (her actual birthday) and again in June. Now it's King Charles III's turn to celebrate his birthday in November (actual) and again in June. Known as Trooping the Colour, these June festivities involve a massive parade of 1,400 soldiers and 200 horses and culminate in an RAF fly-past and royal balcony appearance. On Saturday, June 17th, Charles will celebrate his first Trooping of Colour as monarch.

In 2022, this balcony group was limited to working members of the royal family, a tradition that will likely continue based on Charles' decision to use this same criterion for the coronation balcony group. In addition to the balcony, royals participate in the parade itself, either in carriages or riding horses, providing fans with an excellent opportunity to see family members who are in the public eye less frequently.

Spectators can experience the procession in person by standing along the edge of the parade route. Residents in the U.K. can also watch the festivities live on the BBC from the comfort of their homes, while international audiences can watch without cable via YouTube. Beyond each year's celebration, Trooping the Colour is an event steeped in history. Here's a deeper look at the backstory of the monarch's birthday parade with the unusual name.