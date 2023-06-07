Five Queer Memoirs To Read During Pride Month

Between celebratory parades, fundraising initiatives, and community events, Pride Month is all about celebrating and honoring LGBTQIA+ culture and history. While we recommend supporting queer authors all year round, this month-long holiday also provides the perfect opportunity to curate your reading list around queer stories and histories.

Memoirs, specifically, give voice to individual stories while speaking to the shared experiences of the LGBTQIA+ community. If you're used to reading novels, nonfiction can seem like a less appealing alternative, but memoirs are definitely worth giving a shot. These books can make you laugh, move you to tears, connect with your background, and expose you to new ideas and realities.

For those new to the memoir genre, you can always check out books from your favorite celebrities or public figures, such as "Naturally Tan: A Memoir" by Tan France or "One Life" by Megan Rapinoe. But luckily there are plenty of queer memoirs that are perfect for your Pride Month reading.