Why Your Skin Needs Lightweight Moisturizers In The Summer

Every June like clockwork, we shed our grim winter dispositions in favor of a happier countenance brightened by the sun. Paired with lighter, breezier summer staple pieces and accessories, we're ready to take on the heat. The transition from colder weather to summer is often a transformation from the outside in. We create warm weather goals, change our appearance, and seize the opportunities that temperatures above 70 degrees bring.

Apart from a difference in attitude and aesthetics, our skin also takes on a slightly new form. During the winter, we suffer from dry, scaly skin that must be soothed with thick emollients and bundling up. It's common to get conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, or winter windburn from the harsh cold.

However, the humidity is typically much higher during the summer months, so those precautions don't need to be taken. Swapping out your thicker moisturizers from the winter for lightweight options is one thing that needs to be done every summer.