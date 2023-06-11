A Look At Jennifer Lopez And Jennifer Garner's Co-Parenting Relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner have seemingly built a beautiful co-parenting relationship with one another alongside Ben Affleck. The two women have proven that they're ready to put the needs of their children above anything and really embrace their new family dynamic. That includes building a friendship between them. "Now that Jen and Jen have been co-parenting, they've been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship," another insider told Us Weekly in 2022, adding that Garner appreciates how loving Lopez is towards her children. "They really enjoy each other," the source added.

That same year, Lopez opened up about the situation during an interview with Vogue, gushing over Garner and the way she and Affleck raise their children. "She's an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together," Lopez revealed. The "Waiting For Tonight" singer also admitted that blending the two families is something that takes time, but that it's been a good experience. "The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They're teens. But it's going really well so far," she said.

Meanwhile, Affleck is also said to have stepped up his parenting game and is focused on being a great dad to both his biological and step-children. "Any downtime he gets he's with the kids and Jennifer, he's very zeroed in on being the best family man, it's a role he loves," a source told OK! magazine in April 2023.