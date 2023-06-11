Kylie Minogue Has No Plans To Get Married - Here's Why

Marriage is not for everyone, and Kylie Minogue seems to think she's one of the people who won't tie the knot. The "Can't Get You Out of My Head" singer, who split from British GQ executive Paul Solomons in 2023, was candid about why she didn't see married life in her future.

Referring to her previous relationship with Joshua Sasse, to whom she was engaged before things broke off in 2017, the Australian songstress told Red Magazine (via E News), "I never thought I would get married. Just going through 'being engaged' seems like an experiment, because I'd never as a girl or in all my life had a vision of getting married. I don't think marriage is for me." Splitting from British actor Sasse may have taken an emotional toll on Minogue, but the singer and actress is confident it made her reevaluate things too.

There are surprising benefits to being married, but with the lifelong commitment come trials and tribulations too. Minogue, who's been linked with a number of prominent names over the years — including Spanish model Andres Velencoso, actor Olivier Martinez, and actor Jason Donovan — doesn't think she fits into that traditional mold.