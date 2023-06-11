Tragic Details About Missy Elliott

The following article contains descriptions of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

You know her as Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott — but before hitting the big time, Melissa Arnette Elliott was a little girl with massive ambitions. By age 4, Elliott already knew that she was destined to be a superstar. "I never saw anything else, never dreamed of doing anything else," she told The Guardian in 2003. These days, everything she dreamed of has come to pass. Elliott is the only female rapper to have achieved six platinum albums. She's also the music production genius behind chart-toppers like "Lady Marmalade," Whitney Houston's "Oh Yes," and 702's "Where My Girls At?" Plus, she's written songs for numerous other luminaries, including Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, and Ariana Grande.

From her culture-defining music to her innovative style, Missy Elliott continues to reinvent hip-hop. The Grammy winner has influenced an entire generation of performers, and her legacy is unmatched. With so much fame and prestige, it's hard to imagine Missy Elliott's life as anything less than perfect.

But in fact, the rapper has endured numerous tragedies over the years. Despite moments of loss, abuse, and rejection, Missy Elliott is still standing — and she's committed to being a rock for other creative women. "It's important for me to support this next generation because I also came in at a young age, and there's nothing like having that support in someone," the icon told Forbes. "It's very important for me to be a big sister to those coming behind me."