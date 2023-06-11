The Wild Connection Between Jennifer Lopez And Ashanti

In an interview with No Judgment Zone with BlogXilla in 2014, Ashanti finally addressed the issue. She was asked directly if she wrote the song "I'm Real," to which she replied that it was Ja Rule who wrote it, but she wrote "Ain't it Funny" for the wife of Ben Affleck.

While Lopez and Ashanti never openly admitted to having a feud between them, the rhythm and blues songstress has definitely hinted at being overlooked for the success of Lopez's hit over the last two decades. To finally put the issue to rest, she told BlogXilla, "I demoed the record [of I'm Real] for her that was way, way back. That was before I was signed to Murder Inc. And they kept my hook and kept some of the background, ad-libs, and stuff like that." She further added that it was a bittersweet feeling since she got to demo for Lopez but she wasn't too happy that the record went to somebody else.

Still, she believes that it wouldn't hurt to credit her for her contributions. Now that people are more aware that she's part of making the song, she expressed her delight. She told Metro, 'You should always care about credit for what you do regardless of what industry you're in, it's really important to give credit." In addition to the issue surrounding Ashanti's uncredited help, the song also had controversy involving Mariah Carey.