Savannah Chrisley Says Joel Osteen 'Saved' Her From Her Lowest Point

"Chrisley Knows Best" star Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her mental health struggles on her podcast "Unlocked." The TV personality revealed she attempted suicide as a teenager and lives with high-functioning depression. Savannah said, "I didn't really have a life-or-death experience, but I did try committing suicide so that potentially was maybe my life-or-death experience. But for me, it was more a cry for help."

The troublesome incident left Savannah with brain fog — a common trauma response. Yet there is much of her story she wishes to share. "I do remember waking up in the hospital and, you know, my parents being there and discussions being had," she said. "Even at that time, I remember lying to the doctors because I didn't want to be held at the hospital."

Under the recording light of cameras, she managed to mask her depression. Growing up on TV did not make circumstances easier, but she was able to overcome the hardships thanks to those around her. Savannah's support came mainly from her parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley. But she also recalls pastor Joel Osteen playing an integral part during the lowest point of her life.