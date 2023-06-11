Jennifer Lawrence Would Be Totally 'Starstruck' If She Met This Celebrity

With her raw talent and infectious personality, Jennifer Lawrence has become a true icon of her generation. From her breakout role as Ree in Debra Granik's "Winter's Bone" in 2010 to her Oscar-winning performance as Tiffany in the film "Silver Linings Playbook," her ascent to fame has been impressive. Her ability to effortlessly embody complex characters and deliver compelling performances has garnered critical acclaim and a loyal fan base. As a Hollywood darling, one might assume that she's immune to the enthusiasm associated with being a fan. However, she breaks that stereotype with her fangirl moments. Lawrence, who welcomed her first child with Cooke Maroney last year, admittedly also gushes over other celebrities as well.

Apparently, the celebrities she cares about are the same ones we're concerned about. In her interview with W Magazine in January of this year to promote her film "Causeway," Lawrence has proven once again that she's just like everybody else. When Lawrence was asked if she's ever been starstruck, she said, "I would be starstruck if I saw Jessica Simpson. That would knock me over."