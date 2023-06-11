How Taylor Swift And Diplo Put Rumors Of A Feud To Rest

Taylor Swift is regularly at the receiving end of some serious shade, as well as at the center of some very famous controversies. Even before the pop star found fame, she experienced bullying at the hands of some of her classmates. When she blew up, so did the caliber of her enemies. Yet, as always, Swift's rivals usually try to work their way back to her good side. A classic example of this is her situation with music producer and DJ, Diplo.

Diplo has had a definitively one-sided beef with the pop princess that stems all the way back to 2014 and some very mean comments made toward Swift. If there's one name that Diplo couldn't keep out of his mouth during the 2010s, it was "Taylor Swift." So much shade was thrown, you could've mistaken the "Bad Blood" belter for a tree. These days, however, it seems like the two musicians have decided it's nothing but water under the bridge.

For some unknown reason, Diplo apparently had some personal vendetta against the pop star, hurling various crude remarks at her over the years. The first one occurred when he took to social media to body-shame Swift unprovoked. The "Elastic Heart" producer tweeted: "Someone should make a kickstarter to get taylor swift a booty." Diplo also linked to a fundraiser which he titled, "Get Taylor Swift A Booty." Talk about uncalled-for.