What We Know About Tom Cruise's Strained Relationship With Will Smith
In Hollywood, where competition can be fierce and egos can run high, it's refreshing to witness a genuine friendship between actors. Behind the scenes and beyond the spotlight, these talented individuals form bonds that withstand the test of time. Among the actors who have had a great friendship in the industry are Tom Cruise and Will Smith. But did Smith's controversy affect his friendship with Cruise? After all, the constant media scrutiny and tabloid culture can magnify any issue, making it difficult to rise above the controversy.
Smith's reputation was tainted due to a controversy in 2022 after he slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards when Rock joked about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith's slap controversy has allegedly shifted Cruise's attitude towards him, according to a source via Radar Online. Vying for a major comeback after the storm in his career, Smith has reportedly approached Cruise to talk about a future project together. However, Cruise wasn't having any of it, even after the "Emancipation" actor offered to fly to London for a more convenient meet-up, and, still, Cruise supposedly ignored Smith's attempt, as per the source.
Cruise has found solace away from Hollywood
Tom Cruise and Will Smith haven't worked together on a project. However, they've maintained a great friendship through the years. The two actors crossed paths in the 1990s when their careers were soaring high. In an interview with Newsweek, Smith shared how much Cruise has helped him in his career. For Smith, "Tom is one of the most open, honest, and helpful people I've met in Hollywood, or really anywhere. I mean, how many people in his position would want me to win, want me to be a bigger and better movie star? Few people in this business want me to win like that." He also shared Cruise helped him big time in one of his highest-grossing films, "I Am Legend."
That being said, knowing Cruise would likely help him again. However, the "Mission: Impossible" actor couldn't risk doing a project with Smith. He may be sympathetic to what his old friend is going through, but Radar Online's source further claimed Cruise wouldn't put his career on the line and be dragged down for reconnecting with Smith. Cruise has had big controversies over the years, so it's understandable he doesn't want to be associated with negativity anymore.
In his defense, Cruise was just getting used to his newfound peace outside the dramatic life of Hollywood after finding his solace in the United Kingdom. He's also had more freedom without the constant crowding of people (via Daily Mail).
The inevitable aftermath of Smith's slap to Chris Rock
Several more celebrities in Hollywood were appalled by Will Smith's action including Mark Hamill, Joe Rogan, and Adam Sandler. Chris Rock's longtime friend and frequent collaborator, Sandler, immediately supported Rock by sharing a photo of his 2022 world tour.
Even comedy legend Jim Carrey couldn't help but express his dismay at what happened. While interviewing to promote his film, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," he told Associated Press, "I'm just here to say that striking another human being is wrong." He further added, "Chris Rock is one of the sweetest, loveliest people I know." After going on about how much Rock doesn't deserve what happened, Carrey said that it was difficult for him to witness his friend struggle.
Despite all this, Variety reported that Smith has a plan in place to redeem himself. After taking some time to cool off, he's reportedly working with Sony for "Bad Boys 4," and collaborating with Netflix for a new project titled "Fast and Loose."