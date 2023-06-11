What We Know About Tom Cruise's Strained Relationship With Will Smith

Tom Cruise and Will Smith haven't worked together on a project. However, they've maintained a great friendship through the years. The two actors crossed paths in the 1990s when their careers were soaring high. In an interview with Newsweek, Smith shared how much Cruise has helped him in his career. For Smith, "Tom is one of the most open, honest, and helpful people I've met in Hollywood, or really anywhere. I mean, how many people in his position would want me to win, want me to be a bigger and better movie star? Few people in this business want me to win like that." He also shared Cruise helped him big time in one of his highest-grossing films, "I Am Legend."

That being said, knowing Cruise would likely help him again. However, the "Mission: Impossible" actor couldn't risk doing a project with Smith. He may be sympathetic to what his old friend is going through, but Radar Online's source further claimed Cruise wouldn't put his career on the line and be dragged down for reconnecting with Smith. Cruise has had big controversies over the years, so it's understandable he doesn't want to be associated with negativity anymore.

In his defense, Cruise was just getting used to his newfound peace outside the dramatic life of Hollywood after finding his solace in the United Kingdom. He's also had more freedom without the constant crowding of people (via Daily Mail).