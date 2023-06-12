Caught Flaking On Plans? Here's How To Recover Gracefully

We've all been there — we agreed to a date or social gathering that we had no idea we wouldn't be up for when it came time to show up. Making the plans is the easy part. Sticking to the plans is where things can get tricky. Flaking on people is a common part of social life that almost everyone has done or experienced, and there are plenty of reasons why it happens.

Getting invited or asked on a date gives a sense of acceptance and likeability. Who wants to hang out with someone they don't like? The excitement of being in demand can sometimes prompt an early "yes" before you take the time to check your schedule. Then there's the even stronger possibility of another event popping up that might be of greater importance. Now you're double booked with one choice to make: Who or what is worthy of your time?

There are those who often say yes to things they really want to say no to. It's a sign of being more loyal to your word than your true feelings and ultimately not setting and following your boundaries, according to Sarah Newman, M.A., M.F.A. If disappointment is something you handle well, canceling plans might not affect you. But if you can get a little down on yourself for flaking on a date, it's worth coming clean about your actions and trying to make amends with good intentions.