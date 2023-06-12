Christina Aguilera Had A 'Naked Sundays' Policy (& It's Exactly What It Sounds Like)

Christina Aguilera has always been one to advocate for sex positivity. The "Genie in a Bottle" singer has been very open and candid about her own sexuality over the years and even instituted a naked Sundays policy in her home at one point. In April 2023, Aguilera spoke freely about her sex life with longtime love Matthew Rutler during an interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with Alex Cooper. "Sexuality is a very specific thing so like what one guy might like, another one doesn't," the singer stated. "There's a lot of different levels, that's why it's really important to be with a partner where you can really explore."

Aguilera — who has gone through a stunning transformation over the years — also spoke out about the importance of knowing your own body before getting intimate with a partner. She also mentioned her partnership with the sexual wellness brand Playground and her desire to help other women tap into their sexual side. "This is a very natural progression for me personally," Aguilera said. "[I hope to] inspire other women to feel comfortable with talking about their experiences and owning their body and their sexuality and what that means to them, because every woman is different."

For Aguilera, tapping into her sexuality can mean roaming around her house in the nude.