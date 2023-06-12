Vanessa Williams' 4 Kids Are Grown And Gorgeous

Vanessa Williams has had a one-of-a-kind career that includes modeling, acting, singing, and being crowned Miss America. But what is it like being her child? Is it possible to have a "regular" life when you are the kid of a famous celebrity? Well, by all accounts, Williams did what she could to give them some sense of normalcy. In a 2020 chat with I'm Here With Magazine, Williams talked about raising her kids in Westchester County, New York — a world away from Los Angeles. "I'm living in the hometown where I grew up, my kids went to same schools I went to and my mom lives next door," she said. "It was important for me to give my kids a normal life so they can function as normal, grounded adults."

Now, that's often easier said than done when you're a celebrity raising kids. "I remember flying from Tokyo to New York for a confirmation party for my daughter, and then back to Tokyo to perform," Williams told Working Mother in 2010 (via People). Of course, there were times when the kids got to join her on her work trips, too; the word "normal" is relative.

"I was always working my professional life and my life as a wife and mother simultaneously," Williams said in Glamour in 2019. "The kids' schedules came first, and my career came second, even though I was the main moneymaker."