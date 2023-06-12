Signs That You're A Placeholder In A Relationship

Some relationships can seem authentic, but there's that underlying feeling that something is off. You and your partner look like you're doing all the things that a normal couple would do, at least from the outside. You spend a decent amount of time together, you talk every day, you share hobbies together, etc. But you can't shake off that nagging feeling that there's a lack of security in your relationship. If this sounds familiar, you might be a placeholder in your relationship. If you're the placeholder, it is exactly as the name denotes — you're holding the space of a significant other until someone better comes along. Your partner may be conscious of this, or they could even be doing it unconsciously, but the result is the same.

In some instances, a rebound relationship can look like a placeholder situation. But even in a rebound scenario, if your significant other shows interest in building a life with you, then there's a chance it could work out. In a typical placeholder situation, however, your partner is waiting for "the one" — and only staying with you because they're afraid of being alone or haven't found their person yet. As hurtful as that may sound, it might be the reason you're stuck in a cycle of short-term relationships. If you're the placeholder, it is important to see the signs early on so you can decide for yourself what to do. Here are some clues.