Does The Voice Pay Contestants To Be On The Show?

It's the ultimate question: Are the talented contestants on NBC's hit show "The Voice" actually paid for participating in one of the most iconic reality competitions in the world, or do they just do it to (hopefully) launch their singing careers? After earning a spot on "The Voice," the contestants are catapulted into a world of fame. They duel in hectic battle rounds where each singer performs for a chance to move on to the next challenge round.

In between that, there are plenty of intense voice training sessions with the celebrity coaches. Oh, and we can't forget about the wardrobe makeovers that leave "The Voice" contestants looking completely unrecognizable after the blind auditions. It may come as a surprise to you, but, despite all the hard work, the singers on the show don't actually get paid to take part (via Newsweek).

As "Voice" fans will know, only the best of the best — those who make it all the way to the end of the season — will take home that coveted $100,000 cash prize. Unless you reach that point, you won't get a check to appear.