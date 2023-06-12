Hallmark's Tyler Hynes Loved Working With Co-Star Rhiannon Fish

In March 2023, Hallmark kicked off its "Spring Into Love" campaign, debuting movies with blossoming romances that bring all the classic feel-good vibes. The seasonal event saw the premiere of 10 new made-for-TV movies, starting with "A Picture of Her" on March 25th. This movie starred Rhiannon Fish and Tyler Hynes, two names that avid Hallmark viewers will likely recognize.

While they don't rank among the highest-paid Hallmark actors quite yet, both of the stars have appeared in a number of movies on the network. Fish has starred in films like "Journey of My Heart" and "A Royal Paradise," while Hynes is known for Christmas titles such as "Winter in Vail," "An Unexpected Christmas," and "Three Wise Men and a Baby." While "A Picture of Her" was the first time that the duo collaborated, both Hynes and viewers enjoyed the on-screen pairing.

In fact, though "A Picture of Her" received mixed reviews upon its debut, the leading performances are what make it one of the best Hallmark movies of 2023 so far. With a recent interview giving insight into the acting chemistry experienced between Hynes and Fish, it makes sense that such a positive working relationship would translate well into film. In fact, it sounds like Hynes really loved co-starring with Fish.