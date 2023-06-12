Lana Del Rey Has Strong Feelings About Ultraviolence, Which She Won't Perform As It's Written

Lana Del Rey has experienced a major style evolution over the years, but her fashion sense isn't the only thing that's changed. Though Del Rey has released tons of songs throughout her celebrated career, there's one particular track that contains lyrics she's no longer a fan of. The song in question, called "Ultraviolence," is from her well-received 2014 sophomore album of the same name.

Per Far Out, Del Rey discussed the inspiration behind the song with Grazia: "I used to be a member of an underground sect which was reigned by a guru. He surrounded himself with young girls, and he had this insane charisma I couldn't resist." Del Rey has received backlash in the past for potentially glorifying abuse and violence in her songs. However, according to the BBC, the singer-songwriter criticized those who have accused her of "glamorizing abuse."

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Del Rey took aim at other women in particular for being critical of her work. Del Rey decried the negative reception, arguing, "There has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me." Despite doubling down on the controversial material she writes about, the star feels so strongly about one particular lyric from "Ultraviolence" that she flat-out refuses to perform it during concerts.