Hailee Steinfeld Opened Up About Her Relationship With Social Media

"Dickinson" star Hailee Steinfeld has a really healthy relationship with social media these days. However, in the past, she's experienced some pretty relatable challenges when it comes to being on the apps. Back in July 2018, the singer and actress told People, "Scrolling through Instagram, I've been guilty of comparing myself." She explained that she found it helpful to shift her mindset from one of envy or disappointment to, "Wow, I admire her dedication. If I want that, I can work for it."

Even with 20.6 million followers to please, Steinfeld seems like she's come a long way from those kinds of insecurities and doesn't sweat Instagram too much. She knows how to find the balance between the online world and the actual world, and she's good at staying present in real life and then posting snapshots afterward. The singer and actress can also appreciate a time before she used any social media at all which helps frame the positive perspective she has today.