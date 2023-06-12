Excess Testosterone Could Be Causing Your Acne Breakouts (Even If You Don't Have PCOS)

Struggling with acne can feel like an isolating and all-encompassing problem. While many people experience some acne throughout their lifetime, persistent breakouts can take a toll on your self-esteem or even begin to affect your mental health. The common causes of acne are often associated with hormonal changes during puberty, excess oil production in your skin, or even diet and lifestyle habits.

There have been several studies linking dairy consumption to an increase in acne and the reason is believed to be due to the hormones in the milk. Since lactating cows have naturally occurring hormones, their milk can interfere with your own hormones. This can lead to an increase in sebum production, resulting in oily acne-prone skin.

According to Riverchase Dermatology, those who are more acne prone already may find that milk makes it worse because of its inflammatory effects. Interestingly, testosterone is another hormone that can cause acne when it's out of balance in your body, but this one might be harder to identify.