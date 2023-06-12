Benefits Clean Beauty Can Have On Your Skin

With so many people becoming increasingly conscious about the products that they buy, there has been a push for more transparency from companies. Particularly, the beauty industry is finding that buyers want to know what ingredients are in their makeup and skincare products. On top of being cruelty-free, vegan, and sustainably made, the individual mission of the company goes a long way to persuade buyers.

It's natural to want to support a cause that resonates with you, and with so many companies sourcing quality ingredients, brands have to do more to stand out. However, "clean beauty" has also become a popular term that consumers look for. While avoiding fragrance and synthetically derived ingredients used to be more of a niche choice, now, the more natural a product is the better.

Interestingly, Goop explains that "clean beauty" is a fairly vague term that is not strictly defined. Generally, a clean label tends to mean that companies made an effort to avoid certain ingredients that could be harmful to your health. It's also important to note that clean beauty is not the same thing as natural beauty. While clean beauty can have many benefits, natural products aren't always better or more beneficial for your skin.