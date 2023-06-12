The Complete Evolution Of Never Have I Ever Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Since landing a breakout role on Netflix's original series "Never Have I Ever," star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan told the hosts of "Good Morning America," "So much of my life has changed." The young actress had no television or film experience when creator Mindy Kaling discovered her. And Ramakrishnan was only 17 years old and two weeks out of high school when she headed down to Hollywood to portray a teenager named Devi Vishwakumar.

The fourth and final season of "Never Have I Ever" has come to a close, but it's not the last time you'll see this young actress in the spotlight. "I just want to be able to take on characters that are like Devi, that have so much to them, that have this crazy hero journey," she said. "Because why would I want to settle for anything less?"

Since Ramakrishnan's television debut back in 2020, her acting career has exploded and her personal evolution has been incredible.