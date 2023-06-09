Who Is Major James Hewitt? 12 Things We Know About Princess Diana's Former Lover

Major James Hewitt's name has been associated with Britain's royal family for more than three decades. That association, of course, has brought mostly notoriety to the retired British cavalry officer, given that his claim to fame is the fact that he had an affair with Princess Diana while she was still married to King Charles III.

Hewitt didn't do himself any favors when his financial difficulties tempted him to profit from that affair — something he attempted more than once. This led him to be vilified in the press. As the Independent noted in 2003, an opinion poll at the time seeking to determine who held the title for "Most Hated Briton" wound up with Hewitt nabbing 37th place. In the decades since the affair, Hewitt has become something of a fixture in the British tabloids, often of his own doing. He wrote a book about his years as Diana's lover, became embroiled in a scandal over the love letters she wrote to him, and even became a television personality who popularized his own catchphrase, "ding dong" (via YouTube). So, who is Major James Hewitt? Here are things we know about Princess Diana's former lover.