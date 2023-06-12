These Were Princess Diana's Closest Friends

The following article mentions eating disorders.

It should come as little surprise that the People's Princess had a wide circle of friends. With her progressive outlook and approachable nature, celebs and ordinary folks alike wanted to be in Princess Diana's squad. From the moment it was announced that she was to be King Charles III's wife, the erstwhile Ms Spencer was propelled into the spotlight as both a fashionable it girl and target of the media's ire. But Di opted to do good with her privileged status.

Considering that royal protocol dictates an air of mystery and stoicism when engaging with the public, Diana was a breath of fresh air, mingling with everyone and anyone regardless of their social or economic standing. Famously, she helped dispel AIDS myths, frequently befriending and hugging patients at a time when sections of the tabloid press propagated homophobic fallacies about the virus. And when she tragically died in a car crash in 1997, the public mourned her as if they had lost a dear friend. "People felt so emotional about Diana because she had an extraordinary connection with everybody," Anji Hunter, a former advisor to Tony Blair, told CNN. "People felt a kinship with her; it was like your own beloved friend, mother, sister had died."

Due to her varied interests — from humanitarian causes to being a keen connoisseur of pop culture — Diana acquired a diverse group of besties. Let's see who Princess Di had on her speed dial as we take a look at her closest friends.