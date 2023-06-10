What Queen Elizabeth Said To Prince Louis At Her Last Trooping The Color, According To A Lip Reader

Uninhibited children spread hope, joy, and, more often than not, laughter. Prince Louis is no exception. At Queen Elizabeth II's final Trooping the Color parade, the little prince, only 4 years old at the time, stood beside his great-grandmother on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Beside them were the future King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as well as Louis' parents, Prince William and Kate, and his siblings Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 8. As the Royal Air Force thundered overhead, all eyes (and cameras) were trained on the queen and her tiny companion. Louis made assorted faces, dramatically waved his arms, chattered to his great-grandmother, and generally created a spectacle.

The Trooping the Color parade is the reigning monarch's birthday celebration combined with a military inspection, with regiments flying their colorful flags and banners as they march, according to Town and Country. The tradition dates back to 1748 when King George II decided to "move" his October birthday party to a sunny summer day. Annually televised, onlookers near and far eagerly anticipate the concluding moments when the royal family appears on the palace balcony. Naturally, when it's all over, everyone wants to know who said what.

After last year's celebration, rumors centered on Queen Elizabeth's conversation with Prince Louis, with a lip reader interpreting the exchange between the former monarch and her great-grandson.