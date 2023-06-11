Ariana Madix's Most Stunning Discoveries About Tom Sandoval And Raquel Leviss' Affair

Ariana Madix has the dirty details of her ex-boyfriend's affair with Raquel Leviss. On the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she revealed, "They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together, and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f— her." It's hard to believe Tom Sandoval was so flagrant, but that isn't where his list of offenses stop.

During the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 finale, Madix told her co-stars what she had found out from the sneaking duo. Leviss only told Madix she and Sandoval shared a kiss, but he was more honest. "Well, later that night, when we were out here, I pressed Tom. And he said, well, they actually f—ed in her car that night," Madix said. What's worse, "he didn't have a key to get in, so he had to ring the doorbell, and I had to let him in," she added.

There was the lying and cheating, all while Madix and Sandoval went to couple's therapy to repair things. Sandoval went to great lengths to lie to his girlfriend of nine years. Madix discovered her ex was flying Leviss out and using other people's credit cards to cover his tracks. It's not the prettiest way to end an almost decade-long relationship, but Madix is free and happy. She even has a new man keeping her company.