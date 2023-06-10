This Two-Minute Rule Is Going To Make Crossing Things Off Your To-Do List A Breeze

To-do lists have a way of growing longer by the minute, especially if you handle a lot of responsibilities at work or have a million chores to attend to when you get home. This is probably why we sometimes procrastinate. How bad can it be? You'll take the garbage out tomorrow. You'll reply to that email on Monday. You'll respond to that text next week.

But more often than not, procrastination has a way of becoming a constant companion if you're not careful. A day can turn into weeks and before you know it, you have more tasks on your to-do list. You can't even remember if you responded to that email or made that payment. According to productivity consultant David Allen, author of "Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity," there's a better way to tackle tasks. In fact, what he proposed in his book is the two-minute rule, which is the antidote to procrastination. Like changing your to-do list into menus, it's an exercise in becoming more efficient.

Allen defined the concept for Getting Things Done on YouTube. "The 2-minute rule, quite simply, is that if you decide on an action and you actually have the capability of taking that action and you can finish that in two minutes or less, you should do it right then if you're ever going to do it at all," he said.