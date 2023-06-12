Katherine Heigl's Exit From Grey's Anatomy Left Her Wondering If She Was A Bad Person

Longtime "Grey's Anatomy" fans know that the show's original cast members hold a special place in the hearts of viewers. When the show debuted in 2005, the core cast members such as Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, Justin Chambers, and T.R. Knight became household names, as well as Katherine Heigl, who played the fan-favorite role of Izzie Stevens in the medical drama. However, over the years, Heigl made headlines for her time on the set and shocked everyone when she left the show in 2010 — a decision that later had her wondering if she had made a mistake.

Heigl — who's had a stunning transformation over the years — first ignited rumors that there were problems on set in 2008 when she withdrew herself from Emmy consideration, revealing that she didn't think the material she was given was good enough to be awarded an Emmy. "I didn't feel good about my performance and there was a part of me that thought, because I had won the year before, that I needed juicy, dramatic, emotional material," the actor told Howard Stern of the decision in 2016. In 2014, the actor told Extra that she hates that she's gotten a bad reputation due to the rumors. However, she wanted to change the perception of her. "[T]here's nothing I can do about this except to sort of prove it wrong, you know?" she said.

In 2023, Heigl reunited with her former co-star, Pompeo, and opened up about that time in her life.