Why Harrison Ford Just Couldn't Get Along With Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt reportedly planned to leave the project behind, but he stuck through to the end because of the looming penalty amounting to $63 million that he had to pay if he ever bailed out. Talking about the film, he told Newsweek, "It was the most irresponsible bit of filmmaking — if you can even call it that — that I've ever seen. I couldn't believe it. I don't know why anyone would want to continue making that movie."

As shared by Harrison Ford, Pitt also said that the original script was scrapped and there's nothing he could do about it. He added, "This script that I had loved was gone. I guess people just had different visions and you can't argue with that."

Despite being upset while doing the film, Pitt calmed down eventually and admitted that he learned so much from the said experience. In a 2011 interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said, "I really like 'Devil's Own.' It was a good schooling for me." The ex-husband of Jennifer Aniston further added, "The experience taught me how ludicrous it could be throwing money at a problem." Pitt also mentioned that he thought there was still room for improvement in terms of the film's script. Still, he decided to stay after talking to the film's producer Larry Gordon. Gordon, who's a dear friend of Pitt's, gave him the option to freely walk away from the project or stay and figure things out together.