Steve And Kayla's Best Days Of Our Lives Weddings Ranked

Longtime "Days of Our Lives" fans know that Steve and Kayla's first wedding was their most iconic. The couple had been through so much dealing with Kayla's injuries, and Steve was there for her through it all. He even learned sign language and proposed to his future wife by signing the lyrics to their song, "The Rose," during his proposal (via Soaps.) Eventually, Kayla agreed to walk down the aisle with Steve, but not before she had surgery to restore her hearing. The couple tied the knot in 1988 on a boat in front of their closest friends and family members, but the ceremony got even more emotional when Kayla stunned Steve and everyone else with her vows.

Kayla's speech and hearing had returned just in time for her wedding day, and she took Steve by surprise when she spoke for the first time while reciting her vows. Steve was over the moon that Kayla was able to hear and speak yet again, and fans were moved by the special moment that solidified the couple's place in Salem's super couple history.

While Steve and Kayla have had many amazing moments together over the years, their first wedding was one for the books. However, they went on to get married three more times over the years, and each one was special.