Why Women Are More Prone To Cellulite Than Men

While the exact cause of cellulite is unknown, it appears that the fat between the connective tissues that bind skin and muscle has a role in creating the bumpy condition. These connective tissues are vertical in women, whereas in men, they're criss-crossed — meaning that there's less room for fat to surface in men than women.

Men typically have between 6% and 11% less fat than women, according to EurekAlert! Hormonal production in women's bodies impacts how calories are burned, leading to greater fat storage. Even women at a healthy weight store more fat than men. By age 25, men store just under half of the amount of body fat women store, according to Scientific American. Women usually store this fat in their waist, hips, thighs and butts — the exact areas where cellulite forms. This creates a paradox since women tend to take in fewer calories than men.

"From an energy balance point of view there is no explanation why women should be fatter than men, particularly since men consume more calories proportionately," Associate Professor at the University of New South Wales Anthony O'Sullivan told EurekAlert! "In fact, women burn off more fat than men during exercise, but they don't lose body fat with exercise as much, suggesting women are more efficient fat storers at other times. The question is why does this paradox exist?"