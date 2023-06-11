How Hallmark's Alison Sweeney Rose Above Body Shaming Early In Her Career

Hallmark star Alison Sweeney is one celebrity who fans look to for health and fitness inspiration. The star has become a bit of a health expert in the eyes of her fans over the years, having even written a book called "The Mommy Diet." However, that wasn't always the case. Sweeney has been very open about her struggle to get healthy and her battle with body confidence after being shamed in the early years of her career. Through the decades, the actor has learned what it really takes to get in shape and maintain a healthy lifestyle, admitting that she's tried all of the popular diets along the way.

"They're ineffective — once you stop, the weight always comes back on. A shake is a shake, not a meal replacement, and it doesn't compare to making your own food. My best weight-loss tool was learning how to cook for myself and not relying on takeout or frozen foods," the star told Eat This. During a chat with Good Housekeeping, Sweeny also spoke out about celebrities who claim to be fit without working out or eating healthy. "Even if that's true, it isn't healthy. Being healthy means eating the right foods and getting exercise," she stated.

Of course, Sweeney knows all too well what it's like to be a celebrity who is talked about for their body and weight.