Hillary Clinton And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Disagreed On This One Glass-Ceiling Matter

If you're into politics at all (or even have just glanced at the news), you'll know who Hillary Clinton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are. Clinton has had to overcome a lot of obstacles to get where she is as one of the most well-known women in the American political field. Similarly, Ocasio-Cortez faced a lot of struggles (and still does) leading up to when she was sworn-in as a congresswoman in 2019. Like Clinton, Ocasio-Cortez is a well-known Democrat, and in fact ranked just behind her in a 2023 poll measuring the popularity of certain Democrats.

However, just because they have both faced struggles in their respective political careers, the two women don't agree on everything. In a 2022 interview with GQ, Ocasio-Cortez implied that she did not think she (or someone similar) could ever be elected president due to the many hurdles she would have to overcome. A little while later, Ocasio-Cortez's comments were brought up during a 2022 Variety interview with Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea.