Taylor Swift Topped Herself With This Impressive Billboard Record

Taylor Swift sold out stadiums all over the country during her 2023 Eras Tour, but a little over a decade ago, she was playing in park shelters and parking lots to just 15 people at a time. Even though Swift had a comfortable upbringing, she worked undeniably hard to get to where she is right now. As a child, the singer-songwriter spent her free time relentlessly playing the guitar until her fingers bled and wrote music primarily because it was vital to her happiness.

In a 2008 Entertainment Weekly interview, Swift recalled her initial struggles: "I took my demo CDs of karaoke songs, where I sound like a chipmunk — it's pretty awesome — and my mom waited in the car with my little brother while I knocked on doors up and down Music Row. I would say, 'Hi, I'm Taylor. I'm 11; I want a record deal. Call me.'" And, unsurprisingly, the diminutive wannabe pop star wasn't deterred when she didn't receive any calls.

Although her journey to fame led many of her classmates to ostracize her, it prompted Swift to write her first song ever, "Lucky You," about a girl who wasn't like everyone else. At 14, Swift finally convinced her parents to move to Nashville so she could pursue her dreams. With a lot of perseverance, she got to the top and snagged several records along the way — including, perhaps most notably, becoming the only living artist with ten albums simultaneously charting on the Billboard 200.