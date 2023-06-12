What Royal Fans May Not Know About Princess Eugenie's Engagement Ring

Jewelry expert Max Stone of Steven Stone Jewelers described Princess Eugenie's center stone in her engagement ring to Express as "one of the rarest jewels." And, in an interview on "The One Show" following the engagement, Jack Brooksbank spoke about the unique ring he presented his bride. He said that he "went and found" the Padparadscha sapphire, and said that he loved the ring so much because it "changes color from every different angle that you look at it." Brooksbank went on to say that the ring reminded him of Eugenie, which he took as "an amazing sign."

The sapphire center stone is flanked by a circle of diamonds and is thought to be about three to four carats in size. According to a gem expert from Britain's "Posh Pawn," the ring is worth an estimated $140,000 (via The Sun). Meanwhile, gemologist Deborah Papas from Prestige Pawnbrokers told the outlet that the center stone is "surrounded by 10 brilliant cut diamonds and two pear cut diamonds to give an edge to the standard classic cluster." Papas added that the stone is "considered amongst the rarest and most valuable of all the corundum varieties." It's clear the ring has both considerable sentimental and monetary value!