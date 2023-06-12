Kelly Ripa And Andy Cohen Bare All In Their Friendship (Literally)

Kelly Ripa was left completely shocked by the photo. "So, my work iPad is open and I'm sitting here reading through my notes and he is over my shoulder trying to show me something. And suddenly, a completely erect penis pops up," Ripa explained on her podcast. Andy Cohen said that he'd been talking to a couple that wanted to have a threesome with him in Boston. "I had already texted Kelly the night before saying, 'I think I'm going to lose my virginity [to a woman] tomorrow in Boston,'" Cohen said, though he ultimately decided not to go through with it. "Sorry, Kel," Cohen said, apologizing for the NSFW snap.

Ripa, for one, was happy that Cohen didn't end up in any sort of unsafe situation. "Mark and I get very nervous with this stuff on your behalf. I'm constantly convinced that it's going to be a couple of serial killers," she said, adding, "I've had this discussion with you many times, where I'm so afraid for your life." Cohen hasn't had a serious relationship in a couple of years but has said that he's ready to settle down with someone. He admits, however, that as a single dad of two kids, there's a lot more that goes into finding a partner. "I'm not only dating someone, but obviously there's going to be a point where I'm like, I want you to meet my kids,'" he said at BravoCon 2022, according to People.